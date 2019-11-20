Iowa bounces back with big win versus Princeton in overtime

After suffering a tough loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday, Iowa bounced back with a much-needed win against Princeton on Wednesday, 77-75 in overtime.

Iowa was up 67-64 with 0.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Princeton's Julia Cunningham tied the game with a three-pointer from 25 feet, forcing overtime.

The Hawkeyes trailed by six early in the OT, but came back and took the lead for good with less than a minute to go.

Kathleen Doyle led the team with 21 points and nine assists.

