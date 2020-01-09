Independence tops Williamsburg 28-27 in instant classic

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa. (KCRG) - The Independence Mustangs topped the Williamsburg Raiders 28-27 in a dual on Thursday night in an incredibly electric environment. The dual went back and forth and came down to the final match where the Mustangs' Marcus Beatty defeated Max Meade of Williamsburg in the tiebreaker period.
Full results of the dual are below.
195
Tyler Portwood (Williamsburg) over Korver Hupke (Independence) (Dec 7-5)
220
Christian Kremer (Independence) over Billy Grout (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:05)
285
Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg) over Dylan Reuther (Independence) (Fall 3:27)
106
Kale Wieland (Independence) over Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg) (SV-1 5-3)
113
Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) (Dec 8-7)
120
Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) over Carter Straw (Independence) (SV-1 5-3)
126
Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Chase Malloy (Williamsburg) (MD 14-1)
132
Sam Van Dee (Williamsburg) over Caleb Straw (Independence) (Dec 5-2)
138
Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) over Caden Larson (Independence) (Fall 0:38)
145
Kam Royster (Williamsburg) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) (Dec 10-3)
152
Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) (Dec 8-6)
160
Matthew Doyle (Independence) over Riley Holt (Williamsburg) (Dec 10-6)
170
Cole Davis (Independence) over Nick Marovets (Williamsburg) (Fall 3:21)
182
Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Max Meade (Williamsburg) (TB-1 5-4)