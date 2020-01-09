Independence tops Williamsburg 28-27 in instant classic

The Independence Mustangs topped the Williamsburg Raiders 28-27 in a dual on Thursday night in an incredibly electric environment. The dual went back and forth and came down to the final match where the Mustangs' Marcus Beatty defeated Max Meade of Williamsburg in the tiebreaker period.

Full results of the dual are below.

195

Tyler Portwood (Williamsburg) over Korver Hupke (Independence) (Dec 7-5)

220

Christian Kremer (Independence) over Billy Grout (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:05)

285

Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg) over Dylan Reuther (Independence) (Fall 3:27)

106

Kale Wieland (Independence) over Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg) (SV-1 5-3)

113

Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) (Dec 8-7)

120

Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) over Carter Straw (Independence) (SV-1 5-3)

126

Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Chase Malloy (Williamsburg) (MD 14-1)

132

Sam Van Dee (Williamsburg) over Caleb Straw (Independence) (Dec 5-2)

138

Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) over Caden Larson (Independence) (Fall 0:38)

145

Kam Royster (Williamsburg) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) (Dec 10-3)

152

Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) (Dec 8-6)

160

Matthew Doyle (Independence) over Riley Holt (Williamsburg) (Dec 10-6)

170

Cole Davis (Independence) over Nick Marovets (Williamsburg) (Fall 3:21)

182

Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Max Meade (Williamsburg) (TB-1 5-4)