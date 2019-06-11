Independence teen wins national archery competition

14 year old Drew Crump is a quiet middle school student from Independence and he does his talking with his bow and arrow.

"Lots of practice, lots of concentration. Block everybody out and drowned out noises." Crump said.

"He kind of just zones out. He gets in and just does his thing. It's really nice to watch him shoot. He is so smooth and composed." said Crumps coach Troy Bolton.

Crump has been practicing since he was four years old.

"We used to take them around a 3-D shoots. His goal is to get a 300 and he came really close this year's shot at 299 in Jesup. 29 out of 30 bullseyes. I think when he missed 29 he hit one of his own knocks." Bolton said.

Drew is not just the Iowa state champion, he is also the best in country, winning the national title in Louisville this summer out of 8000 archers.

Drew also won a $500 scholarship and he’s now headed to the world championships in Nashville in July where he can really cash in as the top price is 20,000.