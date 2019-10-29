Independence takes pre-game entrance to a whole new level

It’s a show that involves music, fog, and lights. It only lasts about two minutes as the Independence Mustangs run out onto the field. Its a spectacle that any football fan would apprecate, and its the culmination of hours of work.

"Usually around 10 o'clock or noon depending on the weather." said lighting technician Harry Backer in reference to when the day begins.

"Its definitely an all day event." said Auditorium manager and supervisor Jonathan Roder." "And we're definitely here until midnight or 1 a.m. pretty easy tearing down again."

The tradition started about seven years ago with supervisor Travis McBride. McBride has since left and Roder took over and admitted he had never seen anything like it.

"I was pretty blown away by everything, I had kind of heard that the pregame stuff hyped up a little but I couldn't believe how much effort and work had gone into it and how exciting it is to be a part of the experience of it all." Roder said.

"I think there is a lot of community expectation behind it, with the program we've built up over the last 6-7 years, they've kind of got used to seeing it and we've got used to doing it and it was kind of second nature to come out and do what we've been doing." Backer said.

Roder supervises a group of students and recent graduates who spend hours on Friday and time during the week preparing. Harry Backer, a 2018 graduate is in charge of lighting, and Connor Music, is to no surprise in charge of the audio.

"I like to think this is just part of the extra curricular activities where they are part of this group, part of this squad, and they are here to do a great job." Roder said.

"I always enjoy seeing when the crowd is having a good time no matter at what point of the game it is, or whether its a musical or whatever the event it." Music said.

"I'm pretty proud of what we've done, we've have people even go to UNI games at the UNIdome and they come back and say how impressed they are with our show at a high school level." Backer said.