Independence closes out regular season with loss to Muscatine

The 5th ranked (4A) Independence Mustangs closed out their regular season on Saturday with a win over Davenport North and a loss to Muscatine in the Rick Moran Classic.

The Mustangs topped Davenport North 6-5 and then fell to the Muskies 3-1 in the afternoon.

Independence closes out their regular season winners in seven of their last eight games and holds a record of 28-11.

The Mustangs begin postseason play next Saturday and will play the winner between Marion and Clear Creek-Amana.