IWSL provides competitiveness for college athletes

The Iowa Women's Softball League is in its third year of existence, but founder Jim Ecker doesn't see it going anywhere anytime soon.

"I think we've struck the right balance." Ecker said

The league brings together college athletes from every level and gives them the opportunities to play competitive games in the summer season, instead of just staying in shape.

"These are all college athletes or at least former college athletes so they are competitive, they come here, they play hard and are trying to win." Ecker said. "Its fun, relaxed, a loose atmosphere, you'll hear a lot of laughing a lot of joking around. Nobody really cares who wins or loses."

The league consists of four teams that play on Sunday's at Mount Mercy's Busse field. Ecker can envision the league expanding to more teams in the future.

"The program keeps going, its been amazing, word of mouth, travel teams, former teammates, high school teammates, college teammates, we had a girl drive down from Minneapolis today, just phenomenal. {I} couldn't be more excited about year three and for the future." Ecker said.

