IHSAA and IGHSAU hopeful to still have spring sports season

With schools closed until April 30, that means spring sports are also on hold. However, athletes, coaches, and executives are still hopeful to play the season.

On Monday, the IHSAA and IGHSAU released a condensed schedule for track and field, soccer, golf, and tennis if school does start back up on May 1. It would be the same day teams could start practicing again and the season would start as early as May 4. It's a shortened season that would last between 4-6 weeks and also includes a state tournament.

"The clock is ticking, but there's still a window there that we're working with," said Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating. "Once that window closes, then it gets tough."

To see a list of the updated IHSAA and IGHSAU schedules, click here.

There's still no guarantee a spring season will happen, but it gives the athletes hope as they continue to train either by themselves or in small groups.

"I still want a season because this Wash team means a lot to me and I would do anything to have one more season with my boys," said Cedar Rapids Washington senior Exauce Kaya, who plays soccer.

"All of our coaches, they're just trying to be really supportive and tell us that this can still happen and once we get out there, we're going to do well," said Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher, who participates in both track and field and soccer.