I-Cows have no fear swimming in cool water temperatures

You've probably heard of the I-Cubs, but how about the I-Cows? It stands for Iowa City Open Water Swimmers.

It doesn't matter how cold the water is, you can bet they'll be swimming in it.

Some of the members include Linn-Mar swimming head coach Tom Belin and Tom Casavant, who's a founding member.

Casavant has done long distance swimming events across the world, including a 20K from Perth to Rottnest Island in Australia and the Catalina Channel, which is a 23-mile swim off the coast of California.