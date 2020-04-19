Hundreds show support for Coe's Steve Staker in fight against cancer

Coaching has been Steve Staker's life for 50 years. He's been the head football coach at Fredericksburg and most recently Coe before retiring in 2015.

Now, he's fighting for his life. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Doctors recently told him that he had only weeks to live.

On Sunday, 232 cars drove from Mount Vernon high school to his home in Lisbon to show their support. Everyone waved and said some words of encouragement before driving off.

"Unbelievable," Staker said. "I had no idea this was going to be this big. I figured people would come by in golf carts or something like that and wave. But, holy cow."

Staker said that some family members drove all the way from Garwin, Toledo, Marshalltown and Ames. Some people also drove from Illinois to see him.

"It was really cool to see all those people," said Tyler Staker, Steve's son. "I know my dad has had some ups and downs the last couple of weeks. It's uplifting for him to be out here and see all these people."

The parade and support gave Staker some new energy to continue his fight.

"We're going to fight the fight," he said.

