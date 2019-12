For most of the season, Iowa State has struggled from the three-point line. On Sunday, the Cyclones couldn't miss from long range in their 89-59 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Cyclones hit 14 three-pointers, 10 of them came in the first half.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and six assists. Solomon Young added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Next up for the Cyclones is their non-conference finale versus Florida A&M on New Year's Eve.