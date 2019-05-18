Highlights of Co-Ed State Track final day

Following two days of consistently poor weather conditions, Saturday proved to be the best for the final day of the Co-Ed state track meet in Des Moines.

The Alburnett Pirates girls team started their big day in fashion with a win in the 1A sprint medley relay (1:51.79).

In the 2A 800m, Aplington-Parkersburg’ Sophie Jungling comes away with the win 1.5 seconds ahead Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie

“When we came around for the bell lap the last lap, she was starting to go, I made sure I stayed on her heels and I took her by the sprint down the homestretch." said Jungling.

In the boys shuttle hurdle relays, the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford won the class 2A title with a time of 1:02.06

In the 100M Dash, the Alburnett Pirates once again picked up 10 team points thanks to the win from senior Madison Osborn with a blazing time of 12.74.

In the 2A 100m hurdles, Beckman Catholic’s Heather Boeckenstedt won her second consecutive title, edging out the win with a 15.06. Then in class 3A, Benton’s Grace Martensen ended her spectacular career with her third straight title in the event.

In the 4A 110m hurdles, Linn-Mar’s Trent Davis wins with a 14.52 capping off his wondrous career for the Lions.

“Its been the culmination of three years of hard work and just everything that I’ve done, every decision that I've made for the last 3 years has been building to this point” Davis said.

Alburnett’s Madison Osborn then won her third gold of the day in the 200m dash, helping Alburnett clinch their first ever state title as a team.

Liberty freshman Ashlyn Keeney capped off a spectacular season in the 4A 800m, winning her heat by 7 seconds to take the gold medal

“I didn’t really think I'd be winning big meets like this, I knew I'd be doing pretty good but, I’m just really thankful." Keeney said.

Lansing-Kee girls won the 4x400 relay and with that they ended in a tie for first with the Alburnett Pirates for the girls 1A team title.

Dike-New Hartford boys needed points in their 4x400 and they got them all winning the event with a 3.22.70 that allowed them to win the programs first ever state title in all sports.