Height doesn't affect RoughRiders goaltender Shamil Shmakov

Lets just say that RoughRiders goaltender Shamil Shmakov can cover a large portion of the net. It certainly helps when you're 6-foot-8 as well.

"My legs are bigger," Shmakov said. "You understand how your body works. It's good. I like my body."

Shmakov is from Moscow. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was told by the Avalanche that if he wanted to play in the NHL, he'd needed to come to the U.S. and play junior hockey.

In five starts, he's 3-2 with a 2.87 goals against average and .900 save percentage.

