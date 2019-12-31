Hawkeyes wave goodbye to 2019 with record-breaking win

The Iowa Hawkeyes set a new program record with 108 points scored in Tuesday's 108-72 win against Illinois. Kathleen Doyle led the way scoring a career-high 33 points, the most by any Hawkeye since Megan Gustafson scored 45 in the BIG10 Championship game against Maryland last season.

The pass-happy Hawkeyes registered 34 total assists on 39 made shots. Amanda Ollinger recorded her first career double-double, netting 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The victory marks the 28th straight win at home for the Hawkeyes, the third best streak in the country behind Baylor and UConn.

Iowa returns to action on January 5th against Northwestern.