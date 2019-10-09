Iowa loses key players, but excited about newcomers

Iowa came very close to advancing to the Sweet 16 last season after falling to Tennessee in overtime.

The Hawkeyes lost some of their top scorers from last season. Tyler Cook declared for the NBA Draft, Nicholas Baer graduated and Isaiah Moss transferred to Kansas. Also, Iowa isn't sure if senior guard Jordan Bohannon will be able to play this season after having hip surgery.

That means veterans like Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza will have to take on much bigger roles. The Hawkeyes will also lean on Jack Nunge and C.J. Fredick, both redshirted last season.

There's also a chance some newcomers will be key figures, including graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn and true freshman Patrick McCaffery.

"I think that although we're a lot different, we're still extremely skilled," said sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp.

"Even though we lost a lot, we replaced a lot, in terms of some guys that do different things and bring different things to the table that are really good," said junior center Luka Garza. "I'm really excited for this team."

Iowa begins the season with an exhibition game at home versus Lindsey Wilson College on Monday, Nov. 4.