Hawkeyes land 2020 recruit Ahron Ulis

The Hawkeye men's basketball team received their first verbal commitment of the 2020 class on Tuesday after point guard Ahron Ulis announced his decision on his Twitter account.

Ulis is the younger brother of Tyler Ulis, who has played three seasons in the NBA and was a five-star recruit the Hawkeyes tried to sign in 2014 before Kentucky eventually landed him.

According to Rivals.com, Ulis picked the Hawkeyes after receiving over ten offers from division one programs which included DePaul, Illinois State, New Mexico and Milwaukee.

In his junior season at Marian Catholic High School, Ulis averaged 18.3 points per game 4.4 assists per game, 3 rebounds per game and 1.7 steals.