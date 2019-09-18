Hawkeyes entering BIG10 play ranked 19th, the highest ranking in program history

The Iowa Hawkeye soccer team is entering conference play with a perfect 8-0 record and ranked #19 in the country, the highest ranking the program has ever received.

“We’ve been the hunters, and we’ve been like chasing big games and big wins and we’ve been the underdog a lot." said head coach Dave Diianni.

"But the RPI, 19 and then the rankings, now you become a bit more like the hunted.”

“We knew it was our potential, and it was just about could we go out there and play to our potential.” said senior Hannah Drkulec, who is tied for the most goals on the team (4).

Iowa credits their abundance of experience to their non-conference success. The Hawkeyes have 12 seniors on the team, which is believed to be the most of any program in the nation.

“Its not just the work of this team, it’s the work of other past classes and what they’ve put in to build this culture." Diianni said. "We’re just rewarded from it right now with our performance.”

“We’re all so close and we're all such good friends that it makes all these wins and being together everyday so much more fun.” Drkulec said.

You can't win unless you score and putting the ball in the back of the net has been no problem for Iowa this season as they've scored 25 goals through its first eight games, which is fifth-best in the country.

What's most impressive is that those 25 goals come from 13 different players.

“I think it just really shows our depth and how everyone comes out there wanting to impact the field and the game.” said senior Devin Burns.

Iowa is certainly turning heads being ranked so high after being picked to finish 10th in the BIG10 preseason poll. The team is trying their best to not let midseason accomplishments get in the way of their ultimate goal.

"Its nice to be recognized but we know that none of that matters compared to how we do in the BIG10, now its like a whole new reset point for us." Drkulec said.

“I feel like the mindset is keep doing what we're doing, we are doing good right now." said RS-Sophomore Josie Durr. "Everyone is working together and everything is just flowing as we want it to.”