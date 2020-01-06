Hawkeyes defensive back Stone declares for NFL draft

The football team at the University of Iowa will have a hole to fill going into the 2020 season as a standout defensive back declared for the NFL draft on Monday.

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Geno Stone, a Junior from New Castle, Pennsylvania, declared his intention to enter the NFL draft on Monday, January 6, 2020, according to a statement in a post to his Twitter account.

"Since the bowl game, I have had plenty of time to think deeply about my future and weigh the pros and cons of my options," Stone said, in the statement. With that said, after serious discussion with my family, confidantes, and coaches, (and a lot of prayers), I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft! Without God, none of this would be possible!"

Stone recorded 70 tackles, including 46 solo tackles, during the 2019 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also notched one sack, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

Stone recorded 4 interceptions during the 2018 season.