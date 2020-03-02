Hawkeyes' Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year in women's basketball

An Iowa women's basketball player has won the Big Ten Conference's top honors for the third year in a row, the conference announced on Monday.

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates with teammate Monika Czinano (25) after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 75-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kathleen Doyle, a senior guard from LaGrange Park, Illinois, was named Big Ten Player of the Year for women's basketball. She was also named to the conference's first-team All-Big Ten squad unanimously by coaches and media.

Doyle becomes the third Hawkeye in a row to win the award, following Megan Gustafson's wins in the previous two seasons.

Sophomore forward/center Monika Czinano was named first-team by the media and second-team by the league's coaches. Senior guard Mackenzie Meyer was placed on the second-team by both coaches and media.

The Iowa Hawkeye women play on Friday, March 6, 2020, against either Ohio State, Minnesota, or Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

THE BIG TEN’S BEST! @KDoyle_11 is the Big Ten Player of the Year (coaches & media)! | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/TmkJShvVY7 — Iowa Women's BBall (@IowaWBB) March 2, 2020