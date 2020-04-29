Hawkeye wrestler Spencer Lee wins share of Sullivan Award

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By  | 
Posted:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award on Wednesday night as the country's top amateur athlete.

They are the third co-winners in the 90-year history of the Amateur Athletic Union award, following Coco Miller and Kelly Miller in 1999 and Keenan Reynolds and Breanna Stewart in 2005.

The award ceremony was done remotely and streamed on Facebook. The scheduled ceremony at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 