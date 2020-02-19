Hauck's pin leads Lisbon to state dual championship over Don Bosco

The Lisbon Lions defeated the Don Bosco Dons 36-30 on Wednesday night to win the class 1A state duals championship, the fifth in program history and first since 2017.

Don Bosco started the dual by winning the first four matches and taking a 21-0 lead. The Lions then stormed back with five consecutive wins.

The match was tied at 30 heading into the 152 and that's when Marshall Hauck won it for Lisbon, pinning Cael Frost early in the second period.

"This one, as far as dual meet titles, I can't remember a better one." said head coach Brad Smith.

Full results of the dual are below.

160: Cade Tenold (1. Don Bosco) over Peyton Angelias (2. Lisbon) TF 19-4

170: Carson Tenold (1. Don Bosco) over Max Kohl (2. Lisbon) Maj 12-4

182: Thomas Even (1. Don Bosco) over Truman Krob (2. Lisbon) Fall 0:36

195: Fischer Ohrt (1. Don Bosco) over Jamien Moore (2. Lisbon) Fall 2:39

220: Cole Clark (2. Lisbon) over Cedric Yoder (1. Don Bosco) Fall 1:15

285: Brant Baltes (2. Lisbon) over Jared Thiry (1. Don Bosco) UTB 8-2

106: Quincy Happel (2. Lisbon) over Jaiden Moore (1. Don Bosco) Dec 5-3

113: Cade Siebrecht (2. Lisbon) over Myles McMahon (1. Don Bosco) Dec 8-4

120: Brandon Paez (2. Lisbon) over Garrett Funk (1. Don Bosco) Dec 7-2

126: Michael McClelland (1. Don Bosco) over Lincoln Holub (2. Lisbon) Dec 9-4

132: Robert Avila Jr. (2. Lisbon) over Easton Larson (1. Don Bosco) Fall 6:00

138: Cael Happel (2. Lisbon) over Cody Brown (1. Don Bosco) Fall 1:03

145: Cael Rahnavardi (1. Don Bosco) over Gage McCoy (2. Lisbon) Fall 3:06

152: Marshall Hauck (2. Lisbon) over Cael Frost (1. Don Bosco) Fall 3:10

