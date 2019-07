Harry Berckes of Cedar Rapids has been bowling since he was 14 years old. Now at 97, he's still going strong.

He bowls in three different leagues at May City Bowl on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"I always love bowling," Berckes said. "I always felt that if you could walk, you can bowl," Berckes said.

In January, he nearly died from pneumonia, but his desire to get back to the bowling alley with his friends helped him recover.

The highest game he's bowled is a 275.