Happel's fourth title highlights final day of state wrestling tournament

Lisbon's Cael Happel highlighted the final day of the high school state wrestling tournament by becoming the 28th wrestler in state history to win four state championships. Happel pinned Underwood's Logan James in the second period to finish the historic feat.

Watch the video to see all the winners from the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Full results of classes 3A-1A are below.

3A

106

• 1st Place - Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock

• 2nd Place - Brandon O`Brien of Linn-Mar - Marion

• 3rd Place - Nathanael Jesuroga of Southeast Polk

113

• 1st Place - Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock

• 2nd Place - Ryder Downey of Indianola

• 3rd Place - Trever Anderson of Ankeny

120

• 1st Place - Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge

• 2nd Place - Austin Kegley of Prairie - Cedar Rapids

• 3rd Place - Thurman Christensen of Waukee

126

• 1st Place - Cullan Schriever of Mason City

• 2nd Place - Carson Taylor of Fort Dodge

• 3rd Place - Ayden Kingery of Southeast Polk

132

• 1st Place - Hunter Garvin of IC West

• 2nd Place - Aiden Riggins of Waverly-Shell Rock

• 3rd Place - Brock Espalin of Des Moines - East

138

• 1st Place - Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny

• 2nd Place - Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge

• 3rd Place - Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk

145

• 1st Place - Graham Gambrall of IC West

• 2nd Place - Sam Kallem of Ankeny

• 3rd Place - Ben Monroe of Ankeny Centennial

152

• 1st Place - Evan Yant of Waverly-Shell Rock

• 2nd Place - Caleb Corbin of Valley - WDM

• 3rd Place - Cody Anderson of Waukee

160

• 1st Place - Ben Kueter of IC High

• 2nd Place - Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar - Marion

• 3rd Place - Caleb Helgeson of Johnston

170

• 1st Place - Mickey Griffith of Des Moines - Lincoln

• 2nd Place - Ryan Plummer of Linn-Mar - Marion

• 3rd Place - Ashton Barker of IC West

182

• 1st Place - Will Hoeft of IC West

• 2nd Place - Taner Harvey of Boone

• 3rd Place - Griffin Gammell of Waukee

195

• 1st Place - Gabe Christenson of Southeast Polk

• 2nd Place - Ashton Stoner-DeGroot of Prairie - Cedar Rapids

• 3rd Place - Levi Egli of Fort Dodge

220

• 1st Place - Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock

• 2nd Place - Gage Linahon of Newton

• 3rd Place - C.J. Stillman of Valley - WDM

285

• 1st Place - Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf

• 2nd Place - Gabriel Greenlee of Ames

• 3rd Place - Jordan Anderson of Marshalltown

2A

106

• 1st Place - Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City

• 2nd Place - McKinley Robbins of Greene County

• 3rd Place - Cole Nelson of Humboldt

113

• 1st Place - Carter Fousek of Crestwood - Cresco

• 2nd Place - Cole Whitehead of Center Point- Urbana

• 3rd Place - Keaton Zeimet of Central DeWitt

120

• 1st Place - Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar

• 2nd Place - Nick Fox of Osage

• 3rd Place - Dominik Ridout of East Marshall - LeGrand

126

• 1st Place - Matthew Lewis of Centerville

• 2nd Place - Isaiah Weber of Independence

• 3rd Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage

132

• 1st Place - Kayden Kauzlarich of Centerville

• 2nd Place - Lake Lebahn of Union - LaPorte City

• 3rd Place - Keegan Scheeler of Center Point- Urbana

138

• 1st Place - Jalen Schropp of Williamsburg

• 2nd Place - Nathaniel Genobana of Centerville

• 3rd Place - Kruise Kiburz of Winterset

145

• 1st Place - Hayden Taylor of Solon

• 2nd Place - Trestin Sales of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

• 3rd Place - Jack Thomsen of Union - LaPorte City

152

• 1st Place - Will Esmoil of West Liberty

• 2nd Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

• 3rd Place - Wyatt Appleseth of Panorama

160

• 1st Place - Adam Ahrendsen of Union - LaPorte City

• 2nd Place - Matthew Doyle of Independence

• 3rd Place - Neal Larsen of Bondurant-Farrar

170

• 1st Place - Jax Flynn of Solon

• 2nd Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage

• 3rd Place - Caleb Swalla of Van Meter-Earlham

182

• 1st Place - Sage Walker of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

• 2nd Place - Jackson Kinsella of Creston

• 3rd Place - Reese Moore of Forest City

195

• 1st Place - Evan Rosonke of NH/TV

• 2nd Place - Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR

• 3rd Place - Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware

220

• 1st Place - Cody Fisher of Woodward Granger

• 2nd Place - Kobe Simon of West Liberty

• 3rd Place - Seth Adrian of Assumption – Davenport

285

• 1st Place - Kaden Sutton of ADM - Adel

• 2nd Place - Taven Rich of Maquoketa

• 3rd Place - Derrin Sesker of Van Meter-Earlham

1A

106

• 1st Place - Gable Porter of Underwood

• 2nd Place - Jaiden Moore of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

• 3rd Place - Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield

113

• 1st Place - Marcel Lopez of New London

• 2nd Place - Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

• 3rd Place - Braden Graff of West Sioux - Hawarden

120

• 1st Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon

• 2nd Place - Damon Huston of Midland - Wyoming

• 3rd Place - Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia

126

• 1st Place - Aidan Noonan of Cascade

• 2nd Place - Adam Allard of West Sioux - Hawarden

• 3rd Place - Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central - Moville

132

• 1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon

• 2nd Place - Cole Cassady of Martensdale - St. Mary`s

• 3rd Place - Easton Larson of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

138

• 1st Place - Cael Happel of Lisbon

• 2nd Place - Logan James of Underwood

• 3rd Place - Heath Moyer of North Linn - Troy Mills

145

• 1st Place - Nick Hamilton of Underwood

• 2nd Place - Cael Rahnavardi of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

• 3rd Place - Lawson Losee of Riceville

152

• 1st Place - Marshall Hauck of Lisbon

• 2nd Place - Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia

• 3rd Place - Cael Frost of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

160

• 1st Place - Benjamin Smith of Iowa Valley - Marengo

• 2nd Place - Cade Tenold of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

• 3rd Place - John Ebaugh of Denver

170

• 1st Place - Ethan Fulcher of Hudson

• 2nd Place - Carson Tenold of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

• 3rd Place - Tristan Mulder of Western Christian - Hull

182

• 1st Place - Thomas Even of Don Bosco - Gilbertville

• 2nd Place - Treyton Cacek of GT-RA

• 3rd Place - Carson Lynott of West Sioux - Hawarden

195

• 1st Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock - Britt

• 2nd Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon

• 3rd Place - Derek Anderson of Hinton

220

• 1st Place - Blake Haub of Ogden

• 2nd Place - Tyler Thurston of North Cedar - Stanwood

• 3rd Place - Tanner Hagen of West Hancock - Britt

285

• 1st Place - Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville

• 2nd Place - Ryley Snell of Interstate 35 - Truro

• 3rd Place - Chandler Redenius of West Hancock - Britt