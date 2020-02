The Lisbon wrestling team, who came from 21 points down to win the state dual wrestling tournament on the final match, joined On Iowa Live on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The Lions beat Don Bosco 36-30 win the state title. Lisbon also finished second in the traditional team title.

Senior Cael Happel became just the 4th wrestler in state history to win his fourth state championship.