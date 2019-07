Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton is coming back to Iowa with a gold medal after he and Team USA defeated Mali, 93-79, on Sunday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece. Haliburton was also named to the tournament's All-Star Five.

Haliburton finished the game with six points, eight assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot.

In seven tournament games, he averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 assists per game.