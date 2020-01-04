Haliburton triple-double not enough for Cyclones in Big 12 opener

Iowa State was hoping to bounce back after Tuesday's loss to Florida A&M with the start of Big 12 play, but the Cyclones suffered another tough loss, this time at the hands of TCU.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game with a wrist injury. He recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

TCU's RJ Nembhard tied the game 74-74 with less than two seconds left remaining to force overtime.

The Horned Frogs had a four-point lead with less than a minute to go in overtime. The Cyclones cut the lead to one after a Rasir Bolton three-pointer. Iowa State had a chance in the final seconds to tie or win the game, but Haliburton missed a long three-pointer.

The Cyclones fall to 7-6 overall and host Kansas on Wednesday.