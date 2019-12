Linn-Mar tops Iowa City West 46-20 in top-ten showdown

The Linn-Mar Lions defeated the Iowa City West Trojans 46-20 on Thursday night in a top-ten showdown. Full results are below.

(106)

Brandon O'Brien (LM) def Grant O'dell (ICW) 6-1

(113)

Marwan Al-Tall (LM) def Tommy Pierce (ICW) by pin

(120)

Caden Senters (LM) def Isaac Liao (ICW) 8-2

(126)

Bryce Parke (LM) def Jack Clark (ICW) by pin

(132)

Hunter Garvin (ICW) def Brayden Parke (LM) 20-5

(138)

Reece Seery (LM) def Carlo Tran (ICW) by pin

(145)

Hikaru Carolin (LM) def Drake Davis (ICW) by pin

(152)

Graham Gambrall (ICW) def Abass Kernokai (LM) 13-7

(160)

Tate Naaktgeboren (LM) def Collin Leavy (ICW) by pin

(170)

Ryan Plummer (LM) def Ashton Barker (ICW) by pin

(182)

Grant Henderson (ICW) def Roark Martin (LM) 3-1

(195)

Anu Dokun (ICW) def Dylan Page (LM) by pin

(220)

Luke Gaffney (LM) def Brett Pelfrey (ICW) 10-1

(285)

Ben Alden (ICW) def Cleo Gehrls (LM) 2-1