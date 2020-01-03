Iowa City West knocks out City High 40-32

The #5th ranked Iowa City West Trojans defeated the Iowa City High Little Hawks 40-32 in a rare Friday night dual on the mat. Full results of the dual are below.

(106)

Grant O'Dell (ICW) def Eli Rummelhard by fall.

(113)

Ethan Wood-Finley (ICH) def Isaac Liao by fall.

(120)

Garret Bormann (ICH) def Connor Morris by fall.

(126)

Reese Hayden (ICH) def Parker McBride by major decision 12-4.

(132)

Hunter Garven (ICW) def Cavan Magnuson by fall.

(138)

Ryan Ott (ICH) def Jackson Brennen by regular decision 10-7.

(145)

Reece Craven (ICH) def Drake Davis by major decision 14-3.

(152)

Graham Gambrall (ICW) def Gable Mitchell by fall.

(160)

Ben Kueter (ICH) def Collin Leavy by fall.

(170)

Ashton Barker (ICW) def Mohammed Abdallah by fall.

(182)

Will Hoeft (ICW) def Nick Marker by fall.

(195)

Anu Dokun (ICW) def Fritz Spencer by major decision 14-2.

(220)

Jason Lemus (ICH) def Brett Pelfrey by regular decision 9-3.

(285)

Ben Alden (ICW) wins by forfeit.