The West Branch Bears swept the Regina Regals in a boy/girl doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the girls game, West Branch took down the Regals for the second time this season with a final score of 52-31. The Bears improve to 18-3 while Regina drops to 14-7.

The Bears then followed up and defeated the Regals 56-50 in the boys game to improve their record on the season to 17-3. With the loss, the Regals fall to 13-6.