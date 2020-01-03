Marion takes out Solon in boy/girl double-header

The Marion Indians girls basketball team defeated the Solon Spartans 50-18 on Friday night to improve their record to 7-0 on the season. Following the loss, Solon falls to 3-6.

Marion now looks ahead to a match-up with West Delaware next Tuesday while the Spartans hope to rebound against Mount Vernon.

In the boys' game, it was Solon who got out to a hot start building a lead as much as 14 in the first quarter, but the Indians battled back to force overtime and eventually came out on top winning 83-76.