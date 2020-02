The Mount Vernon Mustangs, ranked fourth in class 3A by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, defeated the Marion Indians (ranked fifth) 71-62 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 17-2 and clinched the WAMAC East Division title. Following the loss, Marion drops to 15-4 on the season.

Mount Vernon looks ahead to a match up with CPU on Friday while the Indians hope to bounce back against Benton.