North Linn swept Maquoketa Valley in a basketball doubleheader on Friday.

On the girls' side, the Lynx handed Maquoketa Valley its first loss of the season after winning 70-41. Grace Flanagan led all scorers with 26 points.

In the boys' game, the Lynx improved to 7-0 after beating the Wildcats, 88-37. The victory was also career win No. 400 for co-head coach Mike Hilmer.