McDermott & McCrea lead the way as Prairie tops West 78-52

The 9th ranked Prairie Hawks defeated the 10th ranked Iowa City West Women of Troy 78-52 on Friday night to improve their record to 2-0 on the season. Following the loss, Iowa City West falls to 1-1 on the season.

Prairie senior Mallory McDermott scored a game high 38 points while teammate Sydney McCrea netted 27 in the winning effort.

Prairie looks ahead to a match-up with Waterloo West next Tuesday while the Women of Troy will hope to rebound against Western Dubuque.