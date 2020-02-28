Dubuque Senior and Hempstead advance to substate finals

Both Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead advanced to the championship game of their designated Class 4A substate brackets.

Senior defeated Iowa City High 80-57. The Little Hawks kept it close early, but the Rams put the game out of reach in the third quarter by outscoring the Little Hawks, 28-14.

Senior will face Davenport North in the substate championship game on Tuesday at Clinton. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

Hempstead survived a couple of runs by Liberty, winning 52-49. The Mustangs led 24-12 at halftime, then Liberty started the third quarter with an 8-2 run to make it 26-20. Hempstead answered with an 8-0 run and pushed the lead back to double digits. Liberty made another late run in the fourth quarter, but Hempstead was able to make its free throws in the end.

The Mustangs will face Cedar Falls in the substate championship on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.