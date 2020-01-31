City High, West split boy/girl double header

In a girl/boy double header on Friday night, both the City High girls' team and West High boys' team completed season sweeps over their cross-town counterparts.

After defeated the Women of Troy 75-56 in December, the Little Hawks girls basketball team completed the sweep with a 57-32 victory tonight to improve their record on the season to 14-0. With the loss, the Women of Troy fall to 8-7.

As for the boys, the Trojans defeated the Little Hawks 55-46 earlier in the season and followed up with a 61-28 victory tonight to improve their record to 13-1. Following the loss, City High falls to 5-7.