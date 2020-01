The CPU Stormin' Pointers defeated the Benton Bobcats 70-42 in the girls' game and then followed up with a 53-24 win in the boys' game in Tuesday's doubleheader.

With the win, the Stormin' Pointer girls' team improves to 12-0 while the Bobcats fall to 7-6.

For the boys, CPU moves to 8-4 while Benton falls to 4-7.