Grundy Center falls short, finishes season as Class A runner-up

The Grundy Center Spartans fell to the West Hancock Eagles 21-17 Thursday afternoon in the Class A state championship. With the loss, the Spartans finish the season with an 11-2 record, the Eagles finish a perfect 13-0.

Grundy Center struggled to stop the run as West Hancock finished with 388 rushing yards. Tate Hagen led the way for the Eagles, rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Josef Smith finished with 114 yards.

Grundy Center started off the scoring with a 57 yard touchdown run from Logan Knaack in the first quarter.

West Hancock responded in the second quarter with two Tate Hagen touchdown runs and held a 14-10 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Hagen ran for his third touchdown of the game from ten yards out to make it a 21-10 game. With 2:48 left in the third, Cale Hendricks round Nick Ascher for a 23 yard touchdown pass to cut the Spartan deficit to four.

Both defenses did not allow scoring in the fourth quarter as the Eagles held on to win 21-17.