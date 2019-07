The Kernels came so close to a free meal at Ox Yoke Inn at the Amana Colonies if they won 10 consecutive games.

The streak ended at eight games after a 6-2 loss to Great Lakes on Wednesday. The series will continue on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The Kernels also honored four new members into their Hall of Fame: Hector Cruz, Jerry Reuss, former manager Jake Mauer and Gary Keoppel.