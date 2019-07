With Amani Hooker in the NFL, the Iowa secondary will lean on the leadership of junior safety, Geno Stone.

He took a step forward last season with eight starts recording 39 tackles, one forced fumble and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten.

"I have two years left and I'm trying to get a Big 10 championship," he said. "I'm trying to get All-Big 10 -- I'm trying to get higher than honorable mention."