Gase and Cassill happy to see NASCAR season starting again

Most sports leagues have either postponed or canceled their seasons. However on Thursday, NASCAR announced it will resume its season after putting it on hold for the last two months because of COVID-19.

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the field through Turn 4 on a restart during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

"The first five races was the start of the season, but it's a weird feeling because it feels like that was last season already," said NASCAR driver and Cedar Rapids native Joey Gase.

"It's really what the sport -- the industry needed," said Landon Cassill, who drives the No. 89 car in the Xfinity Series. "Hopefully, seeing some live sports back on tv is what the world needs right now."

The season will pick back up on May 17. NASCAR will hold seven races in 11 days across its three national series. The events will only be at Darlington and Charlotte. There will also be no qualifying, except for the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. No fans will be allowed and teams will only be allowed to have 16 members.

"For drivers to be ready physically, the good news is that some of the races are going to be shorter and almost like an Xfinity race, but the Coca-Cola is still going to be 600 miles," said Gase. "I'm just thankful that that's not our first race back."

"This is unprecedented," Cassill said. "It's going to be historic for sure."

NASCAR does have a preliminary schedule for June and beyond, but hasn't released it yet.

