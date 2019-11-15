Garza's double-double propels Iowa to victory over Oral Roberts

Iowa quickly got over its loss to DePaul by beating Oral Roberts on Friday, 87-74.

Luka Garza led all scorers with a career-high 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Jack Nunge added 14 points and 10 boards.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery did not play in Friday's game. Head coach Fran McCaffery said after the game that he's dealing with residual effects from the cancer he dealt with when he was younger. McCaffery said the cancer hasn't returned.

Iowa will host North Florida next Thursday.