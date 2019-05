Iowa is on the bubble when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. This weekend's series against UC-Irvine will play a major role in whether the Hawkeyes get in or are left out.

On Friday, the Hawkeyes opened the series with a 6-3 victory over the Anteaters and were led by sophomore Izaya Fullard. He finished the day 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI.

The series continues on Saturday at 2:05 p.m.