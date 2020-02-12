From head coach to officiating, Dick Briggs can't get enough wrestling

Even though he's been retired for four years, you knew that former Cedar Rapids Jefferson head coach Dick Briggs couldn't stay away from wrestling. After retiring from coaching, he decided to give back to the sport by becoming an official.

"I love wrestling," Briggs said. "I love the people that are involved in it, the coaches, the wrestlers, the families, the administrators. I didn't want to give up my friends."

Briggs says officiating has given him a new perspective on officials that he didn't quite see as a head coach.

"I have developed even more respect for the officials that are out there, on the grind and are working three to five times a week," he said. "I look back, especially when I was younger, I think, man, I hope I wasn't too rough on officials."

Briggs isn't just doing this to be around the sport. He's also hoping to encourage younger adults to become officials.

"If I can help those kids and hopefully have some knowledge that I can still share to help build the sport, that's awesome."