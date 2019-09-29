Friends and family celebrate life of former Cornell wrestling coach Mike Duroe

Friends and family gathered at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo on Saturday to celebrate the life of former Cornell wrestling head coach Mike Duroe.

Duroe passed away in the summer of 2018 after battling brain cancer. He was the wrestling head coach at Cornell for 13 years. He's the winningest coach in program history.

On Saturday, people shared many stories about Duroe's life.

"I think the theme is there's nobody out there that didn't like him," said former Iowa wrestling head coach Dan Gable. "Everybody appreciated him because he went out of the way. He traveled the world. His affect is not just in America. It's in Russia. It's in Iran. It's in Korea. It's in so many places that he has affected the sport of amateur wrestling."