Fran McCaffery pleased with team leadership during uncertain times

It's been almost two months since the Iowa men's basketball team was on the court. There's no telling when the team will be able to reconvene due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signals during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The focus now turns to next season. The Hawkeyes are considered to be a preseason Top-10 pick.

"In particular, I've been impressed with our captains: Luka (Garza), Connor (McCaffery), Jordan (Bohannon) and Joe Wieskamp," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "They all talked about what they're doing to motivate themselves, what they're doing to motivate each other. It's hard with the situation we're in, but I've been impressed with our leadership."

The Hawkeyes will have one of the most experienced teams in the country next season, especially with the return of Jordan Bohannon, who's recovering from hip surgery. Also, Joe Wieskamp announced last weekend he'll return for his junior season instead of entering the NBA Draft process.

The team is still waiting to hear if Luka Garza will return for his senior season. He entered the NBA Draft process, but didn't hire an agent. McCaffery said in Thursday's press conference that Garza is back in Iowa City and expects him to make a decision in a couple of weeks.

"Right now, I'm just trying to give him the space he needs to make the decision he needs to make," McCaffery said. "We'll plan on him coming back, and if he doesn't, we feel good about the rest of the roster to try to figure out how we can play without him, which is obviously going to be a huge hole when you take a guy out that averages 26 (points) a game."

Iowa finished with a 20-11 record in the 2019-20 season.