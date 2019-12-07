Four area wrestlers win titles at Cliff Keen Invitational

The high school wrestling season couldn't have had a better start than what happened on the final day of the Cliff Keen Invitational.

Linn-Mar came away with two champions, Brandon O'Brien (106) and Tate Naaktgeboren (160).

Also, Lisbon had a pair of champions. Robert Avila won at 132 pounds after defeating Iowa City West's Hunter Garvin with an 11-8 decision. Both wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the state. Cael Happel won at 138 pounds with a 5-3 decision over Ryan Sokol of Simley, Minnesota.