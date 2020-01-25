Four area wrestlers bring home titles at second annual girls state tournament

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks won the team state championship at the second annual IWCOA Girl' State Championship in Waverly on Saturday afternoon. Watch the video above to see highlights of the four KCRG TV9 area winners. Full results are below.
106
1st Place - Ella Schmit of Bettendorf
2nd Place - Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR
3rd Place - Alaina Sunlin of Monticello
113
1st Place - Tateum Park of Davenport North
2nd Place - Kari German of Starmont
3rd Place - Rylee Rodish of Waukee
120
1st Place - Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley
2nd Place - Meridian Snitker of Waukon
3rd Place - Rylee Vercande of Mid-Prairie
126
1st Place - Sydney Park of Davenport Central
2nd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage
3rd Place - Regan Griffith of Waukon
132
1st Place - Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood
2nd Place - Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd Place - Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge
138
1st Place - Jannell Avila of Lisbon
2nd Place - Olivia Diggins of Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place - Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock
145
1st Place - Lakin Lienhard of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Mami Selemani of Iowa City, West
3rd Place - Claire Quirk of NH/TV
152
1st Place - Alaina Schmidt of Wahlert, Dubuque
2nd Place - Val Boleyn of North Fayette Valley
3rd Place - Teegan Sulentich of Washington
170
1st Place - Kendal Clark of Humboldt
2nd Place - Kenzie Fischels of Independence
3rd Place - Morgan Griffin of Sioux Central
195
1st Place - Millie Peach of Iowa Valley
2nd Place - Rachel Eddy of Independence
3rd Place - Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley
285
1st Place - Salima Omari of Iowa City, West
2nd Place - Iliana Yanes of Riverside, Oakland