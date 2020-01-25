Four area wrestlers bring home titles at second annual girls state tournament

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks won the team state championship at the second annual IWCOA Girl' State Championship in Waverly on Saturday afternoon. Watch the video above to see highlights of the four KCRG TV9 area winners. Full results are below.

106

1st Place - Ella Schmit of Bettendorf

2nd Place - Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR

3rd Place - Alaina Sunlin of Monticello

113

1st Place - Tateum Park of Davenport North

2nd Place - Kari German of Starmont

3rd Place - Rylee Rodish of Waukee

120

1st Place - Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley

2nd Place - Meridian Snitker of Waukon

3rd Place - Rylee Vercande of Mid-Prairie

126

1st Place - Sydney Park of Davenport Central

2nd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage

3rd Place - Regan Griffith of Waukon

132

1st Place - Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood

2nd Place - Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge

138

1st Place - Jannell Avila of Lisbon

2nd Place - Olivia Diggins of Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place - Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock

145

1st Place - Lakin Lienhard of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Mami Selemani of Iowa City, West

3rd Place - Claire Quirk of NH/TV

152

1st Place - Alaina Schmidt of Wahlert, Dubuque

2nd Place - Val Boleyn of North Fayette Valley

3rd Place - Teegan Sulentich of Washington

170

1st Place - Kendal Clark of Humboldt

2nd Place - Kenzie Fischels of Independence

3rd Place - Morgan Griffin of Sioux Central

195

1st Place - Millie Peach of Iowa Valley

2nd Place - Rachel Eddy of Independence

3rd Place - Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley

285

1st Place - Salima Omari of Iowa City, West

2nd Place - Iliana Yanes of Riverside, Oakland