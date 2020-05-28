Advertisement

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The big stage has never been an issue for former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player Rami Scheetz, whether it was winning a state title or now playing college tennis at the University of Connecticut.

"A Cedar Rapids kid from Iowa is not the first kid they think is going to be a good tennis player" Sheetz said. "So I had to prove myself when I got there. Still, to this day, they joke around with me saying, you live on a farm -- kind of all the stuff you would think, right when I got to school."

But Scheetz is putting those labels aside and hoping to give everyone at UConn -- and across the nation -- some hope during this pandemic.

He recently made a video for an English project. He asked several athletes to say just one line: We Are Stronger Together. Overall, 16 athletes helped Scheetz with the project, including several international students, who delivered the message in their native language.

"I think it was honestly a mixture of what I love about sports, in a vacuum," Scheetz said. "What I love about sports -- what we talked about before -- regardless of your class, gender, community, you all unite towards one common goal."

Sheetz is hoping to return to campus in the next couple of months and compete again, but he wants his message to resonate -- not just with his fellow classmates, but anywhere in the world.

"It's obviously a struggle, but I think sports, as a whole, will get through it... it'll take a little bit of time," he said.

Latest News

Sports

John Deere Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
ESPN reports the PGA will cancel the John Deere Classic due to the COVID-19 outbreak as professional sports struggle to resume play.

Sports

Former Kernels manager Tommy Watkins starts foundation, looks to expand

Updated: May. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Former Kernels manager Tommy Watkins is staying busy as he waits for the baseball season to start. He started his own foundation this past winter and plans to have projects all across the country, including Cedar Rapids.

Sports

Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman takes advantage of extra family time

Updated: May. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
This would be a busy time of year for Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman. With the season on hold, he's using this time off to spend time with his family, including showing support for his wife, Randi, who's a healthcare worker.