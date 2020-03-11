Former professional athletes speak at McKinley middle school

Students at McKinley middle school in Cedar Rapids got a chance to meet former professional athletes on Tuesday afternoon. Athletes such as Luis Gonzalez, Homer Bush, and Dedric Ward spoke to children about overcoming obstacles and signed autographs as part of the We Can Rise caravan.

"It is pretty special having guys like that take the time out of their day to come do this stuff." said former Yankees pitcher Ben Ford.

"These kids are sitting in the same seats that I sat in at one point and I had some mentors and some people to help me along the way." said super bowl champion and former McKinley student Dedric Ward.

Tuesday's Caravan was sponsored by the Perfect Game Care foundation. The players all talked to the students about their struggles growing up and how they beat the odds to be world champions.

"We all have our different stories of how our challenges we're as young kids." said world series champion Luis Gonzalez. "We we're just like them at their age. We had hopes and dreams and aspirations."