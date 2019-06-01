Former high school teammates and coaches not surprised about Amber Fiser's success

Amber Fiser's junior season with the Minnesota Gophers will be one to remember.

The Van Horne native led the Gophers to their first ever appearance in the Women's College World Series. She finished with 31 wins, and is just the third player in school history to record more than 30 wins in a season. She also finished with 349 strikeouts and received first-team All-America honors.

There were many that weren't surprised about her success, including her former high school teammates and head coach at Benton Community.

"Just to know that she came from where we are -- a town of eight different towns that go to one big school -- it's pretty cool because out of everywhere she could've gone in Iowa, she came here," said former teammate Angie Gorkow.

"Her work ethic is second to none and I think that's what's made her an elite pitcher," said Benton Community softball head coach Eric Stenberg.

Fiser and the Gophers finished the season 46-14 overall.