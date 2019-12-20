Former division one athletes open training facility

The vision at HD Elite is to help high school and youth athletes become bigger, stronger, and faster. The new Cedar Rapids facility is scheduled to open in January.

"We have D-one trainers." Brent Stepanek, a part owner of HD ELite, said. "Jermelle Lewis, running back at Iowa, Courtney Koch ran track in Iowa and Blake Tietke played football at Nebraska. They will be working on movement, strength, speed."

"We have 40 yards here for football players and track athletes to start working on their technique, or hurtles coming off the line." said Koch. "We are going to have a foam pit and some staircases and a deceleration ramp so people can work on some uphill training."

"You look at Des Moines, look at the Quad cities, they all have indoor facilities." said Blake Tiedtke, a coach at HD Elite. "They are the ones winning the state titles. I want to bring something like that to Cedar Rapids for area athletes to be able to train year-round."